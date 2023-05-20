Mumbai, May 20: Amid the ongoing layoff season, Fox News has reportedly laid off its entire investigative unit of reporters as layoffs hit the news and media industry. The development comes almost a month after the cable news company settled for USD 787.5 million with Dominion Voting Systems. The news was confirmed by an employee of Fox News who said that "rank and file journalists are getting let go". The employee, who seems to have been part of the layoff process also said, "We are the sacrificial lambs."

According to a report in Rolling Stones, several staff of Fox News confirmed that layoffs have taken place while a few others said that it will continue to happen. As per the reports, the sacking of employees is part of the "cost-cutting" process by the company following its settlement with Dominion. In 2021, Dominion filed a defamation suit against Fox News for allegedly spreading lies about the 2020 US presidential election results. Tucker Carlson Leaves Fox News in Wake of Dominion Defamation Settlement, Network Confirms.

Reports also claim that the cable news company's CEO and one of the hosts named in the lawsuit have managed to keep their jobs while several journalists have been fired. The laid-off employees include journalists, reporters, producers etc. sources say. The move by the cable news company is seen as a bid to "save money" due to the Dominion lawsuit. More layoffs are expected in the coming days.

Layoffs at Fox News Not Related to Dominion Settlement?

Meanwhile, a report in Daily News has rubbished claims that the layoff is in the wake of the Dominion lawsuit. A source close to the development said that the latest moves regarding the firing of the investigative unit of reporters have "nothing to do with Dominion". The source also claimed that the investigative unit was not dissolved but has been realigned. Tucker Carlson Breaks Silence After Fox News Departure, Says 'TV Debates in America Are Rigged' (Watch Video).

While the Dominion lawsuit has been settled by the cable news company, Fox News is facing another defamation suit. This time, Smartmatic, a separate voting systems company has filed a USD 2.7-billion defamation suit whose trial is expected to begin in 2025 unless the company reaches another settlement.

