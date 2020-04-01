Gmail Completes 16 Successful Long Years; Still A Dominant Email Service Globally

Gmail (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The intuitive, efficient & useful email service 'Gmail' has come a long way since April 1, 2004. The Google Owned company took Twitter to announce the 16th anniversary and provided some helpful tips & to-do's. There's no looking back for the company since 2004. Gmail locked horns with Yahoo, MSN & Microsoft Outlook when it was initially launched & today logs over 2.5 billion users worldwide.

Let's have a look on what we get in The Gmail App. An organised inbox where social & promotional messages are sorted into categories so that users can read messages from friends & family first. Less & blocks spam before hitting the inbox to keep the account safe, 15GB free storage so that one doesn't need to delete messages to make space, ability to label emails, sort them into different folders & the list goes on.

The latest version of Gmail includes some new features such as schedule send by which users can schedule their composed emails especially if they are working across timezones. Smart composer gives smarter, personalized suggestions for emails & more. This is where Gmail has overthrown its rivals like Yahoo, Microsoft's Outlook & MSN