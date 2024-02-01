New Delhi, February 1: Google has once again enhanced the way a user can interact with the digital world. The tech giant has introduced a feature that is expected to make searching on smartphones more simple and convenient. The "Circle to Search" feature is the latest innovation from Google.

This "Circle to Search" feature is designed to provide answers to a user's curiosity instantly, without the need to switch between apps or disrupt the current activity in the smartphone. Launched on January 31, 2024, the "Circle to Search" feature is likely to be a companion that enhances the browsing experience. This feature is now available on the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series, as per a report of Google. Google Bard Advanced: Google-Parent Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai Confirms Its Upcoming AI Chabot Based on Gemini AI Ultra Architecture, Check Expected Subscription Plans.

Different Ways to Use "Circle to Search" Feature

The "Circle to Search" feature is designed to be user-friendly and accessible. The feature will allow users to search for anything with a simple gesture. Whether it's circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping, this feature is all about convenience. Here are different ways to use the "Circle to Search" feature:

A user can spot an item that catches their interest. Whether it is in a video or a photo, a user can now long-press the home button or navigation bar and use gestures like scribble or circle on the item to shop for similar options from retailers across the web. When a user comes across a term that is not familiar, the "Circle to Search" can be used to highlight the word to get definitions and explanations right away. Mark Zuckerberg-Run Meta Takes Down over '19.8 million' pieces of content on Facebook and '6.2 million' pieces of content on Instagram in India in December 2023.

Deciding between restaurants or products can be done effortlessly with the help of the "Circle to Search" feature. Highlight the names or images to see menus, reviews, and other relevant information without leaving the current screen of the smartphone. If a user is looking for a trending topic or wants more information about a topic, this feature is expected to be helpful. Users can utilise "Circle to Search" to ask complex questions and receive AI-powered results, which is likely to show all the relevant information from the web.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2024 08:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).