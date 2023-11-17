New Delhi, November 17: Google has reportedly postponed the release of its most anticipated Gemini AI, a rival to the popular OpenAI's ChatGPT. The official release was expected to happen by end of 2023 but it has now been delayed. So far, there is not much information about the Google's Gemini AI and what it can do. However, it is expected to be a powerful AI model that would compete with other AI chatbots and offer groundbreaking features. According to reports, Alphabet-owned Google had a small team working on the early Gemini version, but now the reports said it delayed to release in the first quarter of 2024.

As per the reports, Google created multiple versions of Gemini AI to check various task-based complexity and the external developers examined smaller versions of the platform running the calculations. The reports said that Google had still to complete the most significant part of Gemini AI. Google's Bard failed to provide the results as accurate and informative as OpenAI's ChatGPT and with Gemini AI. And Google would not release a version that is still not fully developed for end users. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chip Announced With ‘On-Device AI’ Capability; Check First Smartphone Brands To Adopt Latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor.

Google Gemini AI vs Bard: Improvement and Progress:

The competition for OpenAI's ChatGPT rose after Elon Musk's announcement of Grok AI chatbot which claimed to provide real-time information to the users. Google tried to provide an alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT by introducing Bard. But, the reports said there were no significant improvements in the Chatbot and it failed to provide required results. On the other hand, the OpenAI CEO announced that the platform reportedly has 100 million users that continue to use ChatGPT AI chatbot. The ChatGPT 3.5, 4, and now expected ChatGPT 5 will continue to provide the more refined and human-like experience to the users of the platform.

According to Vectara/Hallucination Leaderboard on GitHub, the ChatGPT 4 scored 97% accuracy, followed by ChatGPT 4 and ChatGPT 3.5 Turbo. On the other hand, it ranked the Google Palm 2 and Google Palm 2 Chat at the lowest, with 87.9% and 72.8% accuracy. According to the reports, Google would have to catch up with the ChatGPT by OpenAI and introduce it earlier for the users.

What Is Gemini AI and What It Promises To Offer?

Gemini AI from Google is an LLM that will compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT. According to a Search Engine Journal report, CEO Sundar Pichai stated that the new Gemini AI will combine "DeepMind's AlphaGo system and language modelling capabilities". The previous reports said that it will be a flagship AI model with five times more computing power than ChatGPT 4. According to reports, Google will likely introduce the Gemini AI through its Google Cloud Vertex AI services. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2023: Amazon Offers Smartphones and Tablets at Lowest Prices, Check Out Exciting Offers and Deals.

With the new Gemini AI model, Google will offer AI conversation services to the users and help them get the information they need faster with more accuracy. Google's Gemini AI will mainly compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT and xAI's Grok AI as well as other popular AI like Zapier AI Chatbot, Microsoft Bing AI and several others.

