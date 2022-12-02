New Delhi, December : Google has unveiled an array of new features for Android smartphones and Wear OS smartwatches. These new features from the house of Google will be ready for the users to enjoy in the upcoming weeks just when the winter festivities start.

Here is the list of the new upcoming features that Google has already announced and are on their way to keep the users engaged during the season of joy. Read on to know about all of these Google goodies. Google Pixel, Wear OS Watches Likely To Get Gmail and Calendar Apps.

New Google Features for Android and Wear OS :

Cast To Watch - Google TV

This Google TV app will let users to cast content directly to the TV with just a tap. The users will be able to browse for content on their phones while watching TV and also use the phone as a remote control. How cool is that?

New Reading Mode – Android Devices

The new Reading mode for Android offers new features for an enhanced reading experience. The users will be able to customise font type, size, color, playback speed and text-to-speech, all as per their preference.

New YouTube Home Screen Search widget

The new widget offers quick access to YouTube content straight to the users’ home screen with a tap. With it, right from the home screen the users can access favourite videos, subscription feed and Shorts.

New Emoji Sticker Options

Gboard will now allow combining more emojis into fun stickers.

New Festive Photo Design Options - Google Photos

Google Photos will come with new festive photo design choices, with which users can arrange their favourite memories in a number of new design options.

Digital Car Key Sharing

Google Pixel phones and iPhones can now be used to share digital car keys that are compatible through the users’ phone digital wallet app. Google Update: Pixel Recorder App’s New Feature ’Speaker Labels’, That Can Detect Multiple People Talking, Released.

New Wear OS features

Wear OS Tiles will now become easier to navigate shortcuts to apps such as Google Maps, contacts, etc. The Google Keep has come with an improved visual to make the smartwatch screens’ look better. And now, Adidas Running will support Google Assistant voice commands.

So, with this bundle of new Google features, just feel that Santa has arrived earlier this season to make the gadget geeks happy and smiling throughout this festive season. If you love new features on your smart device, you won’t have to wait long to relish the above-mentioned updates….enjoy!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2022 10:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).