Elon Musk announced two new upgrades related to xAI's Grok. The tech billionaire said that Grok could now produce four images instead of two, as announced previously, to offer more variations to customers. He posted on X saying, "Grok now produces 4 images simultaneously & renders them progressively." Musk also said, "Grok can now analyze posts on X", and encouraged users to update the app and tap the slash icon. Elon Musk’s X Platform Introduces Redesigned Notification Tab for iOS, Offers Fresh Look to iPhone Users.

Grok Now Offers Four Images, Said Elon Musk

Grok now produces 4 images simultaneously & renders them progressively pic.twitter.com/m38ukh3jyt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2024

Elon Musk Announced, "Grok Can Now Analyze Posts on X"

Grok can now analyze posts on 𝕏. Update your app & tap on the slash icon.https://t.co/qRBL5pcSoS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2024

