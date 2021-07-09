Google Pixel 5a smartphone has been reportedly spotted on the FCC website. The tipster who goes by the name of cstark27 spotted the FCC listings first and shared them on his Twitter account. Two new Google phones have been listed with model numbers G1F8F, GR0M2 and G4S1M. Reports have claimed that those models could be of Pixel 5a. The G1F8F model gets the LTE band and Sub6 5G bands. The other two models are said to be international variants of Pixel 5a. But this contradicts a previous report which had revealed that the smartphone will only be launched in the US and Japan. Google Pixel 5a 5G Likely To Feature Snapdragon 765G SoC: Report.

It is speculated that Google might be hiding information regarding the debut of its Pixel 5a for the international markets. As the device has been spotted on the FCC website, the company might launch the handset very soon, probably by next month. Apart from this, the FCC listing does not reveal more information.

Reports have claimed that the Pixel 5a will come with similar specifications as that of the Pixel 4a phone. The handset is likely to feature a 6.2-inch OLED screen with an FHD+ resolution. It might be powered by Qualcomm Processor and could sport a 12MP dual rear camera system. Google Pixel 5a might offer an 8MP selfie snapper and may pack up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2021 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).