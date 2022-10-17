San Francisco: Tech giant Google's newly launched Pixel 7 and 7 Pro appear to be the first set of Android smartphones that only support 64-bit apps. The Google Pixel 7 series might be the first 64-bit-only Android smartphone. In addition, several users reported that their new Pixel phones could not sideload certain apps, likely the 32-bit ones, citing sources, GizmoChina reported.

However, the new Pixels are not running on a 64-bit-only version of Android. If users try to install 32-bit apps, Google blocks them by displaying the message "app not installed as the app isn't compatible with your phone", the report said. Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Go Out of Stock Within Minutes After Sale.

The report mentioned that this change would not impact users' experience because, over the past decade, Google has spent a significant amount of time building up support for 64-bit in Android. The Google Play Store has required all apps to have 64-bit support since August 2019, and it also stopped serving 32-bit apps without 64-bit support. Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 Launched in India; Check Price & Other Details Here.

Powered by Google's next-generation Tensor G2 processor and shipping with Android 13, the Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999 in the country. Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch immersive display, a polished aluminium frame and a camera bar in three colours: Snow, Obsidian, and a new Hazel colour. With a 6.3-inch display and smaller bezels, the Pixel 7 packs advanced features and improvements into a smaller profile in three colours: Snow, Obsidian, and a new Lemongrass colour.

