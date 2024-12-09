New Delhi, December 9: Google Pixel 9a design has leaked, revealing details about the upcoming smartphone from Google. Recent images suggest a more traditional camera module. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to feature enhanced features and other upgrades. These developments indicate that the Pixel 9a will offer improved performance compared to its predecessors.

Although Google has not officially revealed the new device, leaked images and information give an idea of what we can expect from Google's upcoming smartphone series. Google Pixel 9a is anticipated to launch in 2025. A user fenibook (@feni_book) shared these images on Elon Musk-run X on December 5, 2024. The images revealed a design that included the camera layout and display of the smartphone. Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Redmi Note 14 Series Smartphones.

Google Pixel 9a Leaked

Google Pixel 9a Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Pixel 9a is expected to come with a rounded design to make it look stylish. It may feature an oval-shaped camera module on the rear, which includes two camera sensors and an LED flash. On the front, the display may include an in-display selfie camera, along with flat edges and slim bezels. The Google Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, which is the same processor used in the Google Pixel 9 series. Google Announces Partnership With NCERT To Launch Multiple YouTube Channels for Grades 1 to 12.

The smartphone will likely come with 8GB of RAM and may offer the choice between 128GB or 256GB storage options. The Pixel 9a is also anticipated to feature a 6.3-inch display. Additionally, the display might support a refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz to make scrolling and animations appear smoother. The smartphone may feature a 48MP main camera. The Google Pixel 9a is expected to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which may support 18W charging capacity. The Pixel 9a may come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2024 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).