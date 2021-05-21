San Francisco: Google has announced to open its first-ever physical retail store in New York where customers can experience its hardware and services in a helpful way. Just like an Apple Store, the Google Store in Chelsea will open its doors to the public in summer 2021. At the Google Store, customers will be able to browse and buy an extensive selection of products made by Google, ranging from Pixel phones to Nest products, Fitbit devices to Pixelbooks and more. Google Reveals Fast Pair Feature for Faster Connectivity.

"Or they can shop online at GoogleStore.com and pick up their orders in store. Throughout the store, visitors will be able to experience how our products and services work together in a variety of immersive ways, which we're excited to share more about when the doors open," said Jason Rosenthal, VP, Direct Channels and Membership at Google.

"We will continue to closely follow the guidance of the local and national authorities to adapt our health and safety procedures as needed," Rosenthal informed.

"Google has been in New York for the last 20 years, and we view the store as a natural extension of our longtime commitment to the city," he added.

Since these are Covid times, masks, hand sanitation and social distancing will be required in the Google Store and the number of guests inside will be limited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2021 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).