Mumbai, March 30: In yet another technical glitch, some customers of HDFC Bank on Tuesday faced issues while accessing the bank's netbanking services and the mobile app. In a tweet, HDFC Bank Cares said that the bank is looking into the issue. HDFC Bank Down: Netbanking, UPI, Online and Card Payments Hit; Bank Blames 'Data Centre Outage'.

"Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our NetBanking/MobileBanking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologise for the inconvenience and request you to try again after sometime. Thank you," it said.

Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our NetBanking/MobileBanking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience and request you to try again after sometime. Thank you. — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) March 30, 2021

The glitch resulted in complaints by customers on social media. It comes over four months after the major outage in the bank's internet banking and payment system on November 21, 2020 due to a power failure in the primary data centre.

The issue faced by some of our customers in accessing NetBanking/MobileBanking App stands resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience. — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) March 30, 2021

Against the backdrop of incident, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in December asked HDFC Bank to temporarily stop all launches of the digital business generating activities and sourcing of new credit card customers. Last month, the RBI appointed an external professional IT firm to carry out a special audit of the entire IT infrastructure of HDFC Bank following the outage.

