New Delhi, February 15: Haloocom has recently introduced an innovation in the field of artificial intelligence with the launch of Hexa AI Voicebot. This advanced AI voicebot is designed to transform customer service interactions by solving language hurdles between businesses and its customers.

As per a report of ABP Live, the AI Voicebot, Hexa, has been launched with the aim to enhance customer service for businesses without the limitations of language barriers. The AI Voicebot developed by Haloocom is capable of understanding and interacting in five Indian languages, that include Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The AI Voicebot can also understand and respond to the English language. Haloocom is also expected to expand the capabilities of Hexa AI Voicebot by integrating global languages in future updates. The global languages might include Spanish, French, Arabic, Chinese and Swahili. OpenAI Developing ‘Web Search Product’, Could Be Available in ChatGPT Plus As Feature: Reports.

This Hexa AI Voicebot is expected to address common challenges faced by Indian consumers, such as extended wait times, translation issues and ineffective interactions for different languages in India. This AI Voice bot might provide instantaneous support with customer's preferred languages. The Hexa AI Voicebot will likely offer 24/7 support for its customers in spite of time zones or agent availability to improve the customer experience.

Hexa AI Voicebot: How Does it Work?

Hexa AI Voicebot is equipped with Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) technology, which allows for accurate speech-to-text conversion. This feature will likely understand customer queries and respond appropriately. The AI Voicebot also uses Text-to-Speech (TTS) technology to deliver natural-sounding responses, which is expected to make the interactions feel more personal. The Hexa AI Voicebot also has the ability to go through various dialects and accents. The AI Voicebot has been trained on vast data of speech samples and pronunciations of regional languages. AI in India: 59% of Domestic Firms Actively Using Artificial Intelligence, Country on Path To Become ‘Global AI Hub’, Says Report.

The AI Voicebot is also expected to understand the intent and sentiment of each query of a customer. This means it might detect emotions and nuanced language expressions. The Hexa AI Voicebot also incorporates Voice Biometrics to protect data privacy during sensitive transactions. This feature might provide an extra layer of security while customers are interacting with the AI Voicebot. The Hexa AI Voicebot is expected to offer customer insights for businesses to analyse the interactions. This may help businesses to improve their customer service strategies.

