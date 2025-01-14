Realme 14 Pro series 5G will be launched in India on January 16, 2025; ahead of that, the company has confirmed various features of its new smartphone. Realme India said the upcoming Realme 14 Pro series 5G will be offered in two India-exclusive 'Bikaner Purple' and 'Jaipur Pink' colour options. Besides, the series will be offered in Seude Grey and Pearl White colours. The series will include two smartphones - Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G and have a cold-sensitive colour-changing design under a 16-degree temperature. The smartphones will come with a quad-curved 1.5K display. 7.55mm slim design, triple camera flash on the rear, HyperImage+ camera, 6,000mAh battery and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The company promised to offer 90fps support for the BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) mobile game, The Realme 14 Pro series 5G, which will be launched on Thursday. Nothing Phone 3 Likely To Launch in Early 2025 in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme 14 Pro Series 5G Coming on January 16, 2025 With India-Exclusive Colours

You’ve seen it, you’ve loved it—Bikaner Purple is here to make a statement! Exclusively for India, this iconic hue on #realme14ProSeries5G is more than just a color; it’s a vibe. #SoClearSoPowerful Know more:https://t.co/vQV3iG8O7Nhttps://t.co/FvbS1Zt6jX Credits: Akshay pic.twitter.com/PJCw2KBzZ3 — realme (@realmeIndia) January 14, 2025

