Mumbai, January 14: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, the successor of the Motorola Raze 50 Ultra smartphone, is expected to be launched in India soon. The upcoming Motorola foldable smartphone was recently spotted on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), hinting at its imminent launch. Motorola introduced its Razr 50 Ultra in India in 2024, offering two displays and a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile processor, scoring around 1.5 million on AnTuTu benchmarks, improving from Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 mobile processor.

The upcoming Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may be launched in India with a Snapdragon 8s Elite processor. According to a report by 91mobiles, Motorola's new smartphone was spotted on the BIS website bearing the 'Orion' codename and model number XT2551. The smartphone will likely offer new upgrades in the camera and processing along with AI features during its expected launch in mid-2025. Realme 14 Pro Series 5G To Launch in India-Exclusive ‘Bikaner Purple’ Colour on January 16, 2025; Check Specifications, Features and More.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Expected Specifications and Features

Motorola's upcoming foldable smartphone will likely offer new upgrades in the camera rear placement. To understand the changes in the upcoming device, let's look at the specifications and features provided by the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. It came with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may continue offering the same RAM and storage; however, it will include a new Snapdragon 8s Elite processor.

The 50MP primary camera with OIS, 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and 32MP selfie camera from Razr 50 Ultra may see new changes and sensors. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra packed a 6.9-inch main LTPO pOLED display with HDR10+ support and 165Hz refresh rate when unfolded with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The display may come with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 or higher protection or remain the same for the next model. Nothing Phone 3 Likely To Launch in Early 2025 in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may include various new AI features compared to the last-gen model, including auto smile capture, action engine, gesture capture, and more. The Moto AI may also undergo new changes and offer features beyond the current 50 Ultra model. Motorola will reveal more details soon ahead of launch this year.

