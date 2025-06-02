June 2, 2025: WhatsApp constantly experiments with new features and introduces them to a wider audience. Meta-owned instant messaging platform boasts over 3 billion users across the world. WhatsApp is now working on a new feature called "chat message selection" on iOS and Android beta platforms. The feature is under development and, therefore, will be rolled out to the Android platform developers for beta testing in the future; however, it started rolling out to the iOS version now.

WhatsApp's new 'chat message selection" feature will allow users to select and copy specific parts of chat messages in the future, according to a report by WABetaInfo. The new WhatsApp feature will reportedly roll out to Android beta users via the Google Play Beta Program in the 2.25.18.3 version update. It is now rolled out with Apple App Store's 25.16.81 version.

The new iOS update includes a 'chat message selection' feature. In this update, WhatsApp will automatically a deleted message 'for everyone' and ensure that the quoted replies will also be removed from the chat. The feature will work for both individual and group chats. WABetaInfo said it would help preserve user privacy across all conversations.

How Will WhatsApp 'Chat Message Selection' Work?

WhatsApp's new 'chat message selection' feature will let the users extract and copy a certain portion of a message instead of copying the entire text. The users will have to tap and hold a desired message to perform the action, just like the 'long-press' action. This feature allows the users to select with precision and flexibility as the only highlighted part is selected.

WABetaInfo said that this was particularly useful when a long message contained certain details that needed to be copied out. Earlier, the users had to copy the entire text, paste it into any chat, and edit it before sending it to others or the same person. The users had to edit and remove the parts that were not required manually. It said this process was time-consuming and inefficient, especially for the long messages.

