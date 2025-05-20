Mumbai, May 20: WhatsApp is one of the world's most used instant messaging platforms with over 3 billion monthly active users. Meta-owned platform caters to the needs of all users and provides them with the best possible features and experience. WhatsApp is used for more than chat conversations; it is also for video calls, voice calls, and accessing various Meta AI-powered features. Now, the platform has started developing a new feature called "private processing activity report".

Since the new WhatsApp feature is in development, it is yet to be rolled out to the Android and iOS beta platforms. It will enable users to create on-device activity reports for Private Processing, according to a post by WABetaInfo. It will get a wider release after it is tested by the developers via the beta programmes of iOS and Android. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s Platform Working on ‘In-Depth News’ Tab for Trending News Quoting Sources, Showing Each Post.

WABetaInfo mentioned that the upcoming WhatsApp feature will rely on private processing. It is a secure architecture that helps protect the users' privacy and enables AI-powered capabilities. Via Private Processing, WhatsApp can ensure that the requests to summarise messages are encrypted and confidential. Due to this, WhatsApp or its parent company, Meta, could not access the content in the message.

WhatsApp will introduce a new feature allowing users to request activity reports related to private processing in the future. The detailed reports will assist WhatsApp users in identifying how the platform processed the private requests. It will highlight how the AI-generated results, like message summaries and writing assistance, were produced. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Likely To Introduce Screen Sharing Feature for Its AI Chatbot on iOS.

WABetaInfo said that WhatsApp will make this feature optional, meaning that users can avoid it if they do not wish to use it. The Meta-owned platform intended to provide it in the app setting to show that it would remain committed to protecting the privacy of the users and provide them more control. The reports will provide on-device explanations of data processed privately.

