Infinix, the Hong-Kong based smartphone manufacturer has launched a smartphone in India. Christened as Infinix Smart 5, the handset will go on sale in the country on February 18 at 12 pm IST. It is introduced as a successor to the Infinix Smart 4 which was launched in November 2020. The phone was introduced globally in August but the phone maker has finally reached the India market. It gets a dual-rear camera module, a 6.82-inch display, 6,000 mAh Battery, an 8MP notched selfie camera. Infinix Smart 5 Smartphone With 13MP Triple Cameras & 5000mAh Battery Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Ahead of its launch, Flipkart teased the handset on its website that revealed key specifications. The phone is already available in the global market, which went on sale late last year. It comes in a single configuration - 2GB RAM + 32GB storage.

Infinix Smart 5 (Photo Credits: Infinix India)

As far as specifications are concerned, the phone will come with a 6.82-inch HD+ display sporting a notch upfront for a selfie camera. The screen offers 90.8 percent screen to body ratio and aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It comes powered by an Helio G25 octa-core SoC, which is clubbed with a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of RAM.

Infinix Smart 5 (Photo Credits: Infinix India)

It also gets a massive 6,000 mAh battery offering 24 hours of video playback and 54.3 hours of 4G talk-time. For photos and videos, there is a 13MP dual AI rear camera with slow-mo feature and HDR mode. Upfront, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging.

