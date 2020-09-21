With the release of iOS 14, Apple phone users are going crazy as the latest feature allows to change their app icons to their home screen using the Shortcuts app. iPhone and iPad owners are discovering how to make their phones and tables look and feel truly different. If you search, ‘ios14,’ or ‘ios14 home screen,’ on Twitter, you will see so many examples of themed layouts that combine custom app icons, wallpapers and widgets. We must say, social media users are surely getting creative with their iOS app icon logos. If you do not believe us, in this article, we bring you a few tweets that show how iPhone and iPad users are having a fun time, channelling their creativity with the app icons. So, how can you change the app icons? We also bring you quick steps that will guide you through customising icons and making your iPhone home screen more personal. iOS14 Update Funny Memes and Reactions Trend Online As Apple Users Celebrate the New Features.

One of the significant differences between iOS and Android has always been customisation. The android phone allows more control over how the software looks and feels, while Apple now changed this very idea. The newest iOS allows people to change their app icons in any way they would prefer. All over social media platforms, you would come across people showing off their custom home screens and layouts. Many are themed around pop culture phenomena like Animal Crossing, Steven Universe, Harry Potter and BTS, while others focus on a single aesthetic like neon icons. Whatever their preferences are, it is evident that iPhone and iPad users are having a fun time with the latest feature.

Check Tweets:

iOS 14 let’s you re-do app icons so naturally remade them all much worse in MS paint style Sorry to all app icon designers that spent years making them nice pic.twitter.com/bsa0E5VvSy — Thomas Reisenegger.gif (@Olima) September 20, 2020

People Are Loving it!

It Looks So Much Fun!

Turned my iPhone into a NookPhone with iOS 14! Icons made by okpng on Twitter via /r/AnimalCrossing https://t.co/0RoD5AylqH #acnh #animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/lDoACEpEN1 — /r/animalcrossing (@rslashAC) September 21, 2020

Totally!

Apple users in 2013: android is so ugly the icons on iOS are simple and clean and professional Apple users in 2020: apple is so iNnOvAtIvE pic.twitter.com/4rPcYfXPT4 — Benji. (@20pcmcnuggies) September 21, 2020

Harry Potter-Themed Home Screen!

LOL

Me making me iOS 14 Home Screen pic.twitter.com/blYUGk51L5 — 🥀David🥀 (@DavidDTD_) September 20, 2020

People Get Creative!

made mine look like a ps2 memory card screen✍️ #ios14homescreen pic.twitter.com/ZYiZ9LQtTW — jenni (@wholelottajenni) September 21, 2020

How to Change App Icons in iOS 14?

To add custom app icons, you will need to download Apple’s Shortcuts App.

Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone or iPad.

Tap the + icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Now tap, Add Action.

Use the text field to search for Open App. Select Open App and then tap choose.

Now, use the search for the app you want to change the icon of and select it.

Tap the three dots given in the top-right corner.

Tap Add to Home Screen.

Tap the placeholder app icon.

From the drop-down menu, select Take Photo, Choose Photo or Choose File, depending on where your replacement app icon image is located.

Select the replacement image.

Rename the app as you want it to appear on the home screen, and tap add.

Tap Done. Phew! Your Shortcut has now been created.

Making your own custom home screen is quite time-consuming, but it is surely fun, and the tweets above in the article are proof. Try out, if you haven’t yet. Enjoy this latest feature and test your creative skills with iOS 14.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).