Cupertino, January 28: iOS 18.3, a new software update for iPhones, was recently released by Apple, offering new improvements in the operating system and bug fixes. The iOS 18.3 final update comes with Apple Intelligence's most controversial feature, the AI Notification Summary. It faced criticism from BBC after it showed misleading headline news and again was called out by the news company for giving more inaccurate headlines and hurting the reputation of the company.

Apple italicised and temporarily paused AI Notification Summary, introduced the Camera Control feature in Visual Intelligence, and fixed the bugs related to the Calculator app. Now, the next big Apple iOS 18.4 update is expected to launch around April 2025. It is expected to offer more improvements in the Apple Intelligence system and bring exciting new features to supported iPhones. iOS 18.3 Update: Apple Releases Next iOS Update for iPhone With AI Notification Summaries, Bug Fixes and More; Know What’s New and How To Download.

iOS 18.4 Update: What To Expect in April 2025?

iOS 18.4 is expected to bring major upgrades to Apple Siri assistant and improved language support for Apple Intelligence. Apple's next major update will likely boost Siri's performance by allowing it to access on-device personal data, such as users' files, and improve their interactions. The Siri digital assistant may also obtain the information available on the screen and process it based on the requirements. Siri app integration is also expected to be a major change, allowing it to take action on users' apps by accessing them on the device. Grok Android App in India: Elon Musk-Owned xAI’s Chatbot Mobile App Now Listed on Google Play Store, Available for Pre-Registration, Automatic Installation

Besides, it is expected that Apple Intelligence could offer improved language support, meaning the tech giant would offer English (India), Chinese, German, Korean, Vietnamese, Japanese, French, Italian, Spanish, English (Singapore) and others. Moreover, the reports indicated that the upcoming iOS 18.4 might add new emojis to the iPhones. It is anticipated that the new emojis will include root vegetables, leafless trees, bags under the eyes, splatter, fingerprints, shovels, etc.

