A bizarre theft caught on CCTV from Maharashtra’s Nagpur has left the internet stunned. A man pulled off a shocking heist by slipping through the narrow grilled window of a beer shop counter and stealing INR 25,000 in cash. The incident occurred on June 6 at around 1:28 AM and was recorded by a CCTV camera. The video shows the thief climbing onto the counter and squeezing through the narrow window to grab the money. The bizarre heist video quickly went viral, sparking amazement and disbelief. Reportedly, Nagpur Police arrested the accused on June 13 after reviewing the footage. Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the unusual break-in. Nagpur: 43-Year-Old Woman Suspected of Crossing Into PoJK for Love, Leaves Minor Son Behind in Kargil.

Man Arrested for Squeezing Through Counter Grill to Steal Cash in Nagpur

Flexible thief pulls off a bizarre heist in Nagpur. Slips through narrow window of a beer shop, steals ₹25,000 — all caught on CCTV. The accused was arrested on June 13.#Nagpur #ViralVideo #CCTVFootage #Heist pic.twitter.com/39DaZkNDns — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) June 17, 2025

Man Pulls Off Octopus-Like Move to Rob Beer Shop in Nagpur

Is it a man or an octopus? This video from #Maharashtra's #Nagpur is shocking. A thief entered a beer shop through the grill of the counter and stole 25 thousand rupees!!#viral #ViralVideos pic.twitter.com/F2CNe1dCIX — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)