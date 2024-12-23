New Delhi, December 23: Apple will reportedly offer support for its upcoming iOS 19 to a wide range of iPhone models. The update will likely include every iPhone that currently runs iOS 18 OS. The development can be crucial for users who rely on older iPhone models and prefer to upgrade their devices for the latest software updates.

As per reports, Apple’s iOS 19 will continue to support every iPhone model running iOS 18. iPhone users with slightly older models might not need to worry about their devices becoming obsolete with the new update. Apple supports older devices with its iOS updates, but the final list of compatible devices will only be confirmed closer to the iOS 19 official release. iPhone 17 Air Price Leaks Ahead of Launch in 2025; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Other Details.

According to reports, iOS 19 will be compatible with the iPhone 16 series, as well as models like the iPhone XR and iPhone SE, among others. However, some of the new features in iOS 19 may not be accessible on older devices because of hardware limitations. iOS 18 is compatible with the same iPhone models that iOS 17 supports. iOS 17 no longer supports the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

iOS 19 Compatible iPhone Models (Expected)

Apple is yet to confirm which iPhone models will be compatible with iOS 19, as the final version of the software is expected to be released in September 2025. However, it is anticipated that the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max will likely be the oldest models that could support iOS 19. Here is the expected list of iPhone models that may be compatible with the upcoming iOS. Apple May Launch Its 1st Foldable iPhone in 2026; Know What To Expect.

iPhone 16 Series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd generation or above)

