New Delhi, December 3: Apple is expected to enter the foldable smartphone market with its first-ever foldable iPhone by 2026. The tech giant delivers premium design and innovation in their products, is reportedly working on a foldable iPhone that could bring a significant shift to its product line. While details remain limited, multiple reports suggest that Apple is focusing on durability, user experience, and integration of advanced features.

For several years, there have been many rumours and leaks about the possibility of the first foldable iPhone. It appears that Apple is now looking to turn these speculations into reality by the second half of 2026. The foldable iPhone is anticipated to offer a new approach to mobile design with the latest technology. Apple could make a strong entry into the foldable device segment, which is currently dominated by competitors like Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, and Huawei. iPhone 17 Air Likely To Feature Single Rear Camera; Check Other Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Device From Apple.

As per multiple reports, Apple might launch the foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026. There are rumours indicating that the launch of the foldable iPhone might take place in September 2026. There are speculations that Apple's foldable iPhone will likely feature a distinctive design with innovative folding technology. The foldable iPhone is expected to have an OLED display and may feature high-quality cameras and a powerful chipset. iQOO 13 Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From iQOO.

As per a report of MacRumors, the first foldable iPhone might feature a "clamshell" design, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip. The foldable iPhone would fold in half vertically, rather than horizontally. When opened up, it is said to provide the full-size experience of a regular iPhone, and when folded, it would become a compact device. The display of the foldable iPhone is expected to be between 7.9 inch and 8.3 inch in size

