New Delhi, November 25: PVR INOX Limited has unveiled its AI chatbot named Movie Jockey (MJ) to enhance its services. The AI-driven tool, accessible via WhatsApp can simplify the movie experience for customers by handling everything from ticket bookings to exploring upcoming films. The new AI chatbot represents PVR Cinemas' adopting modern technology with a focus on accessibility and personalisation.

Movie Jockey, referred as MJ offers a personalised experience with its advanced artificial intelligence features. MJ is here to help you with everything related to movies. If you need to book movie tickets, order snacks and drinks, find your booking information, check the balance on your gift cards, or looking for new films that are coming out, MJ can take care of it all with ease. Samsung Likely To Integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT in Its Devices.

PVR Cinemas Introduces AI Chatbot ‘MJ’

How To Use PVR INOX Limited AI Chatbot Movie Jockey (MJ)

To use MJ, users have several options. They can go to the official website of PVR INOX and start chatting through their app, you can also send a message on WhatsApp to the number 8800989898. It is expected to make it easier for anyone to enjoy a convenient way to book cinema tickets and explore movie options.

MJ offers a personalised experience as it suggests films based on various factors like showtimes, locations, languages, genres, and the type of movie format you prefer. Users can choose between 2D and 3D viewing options and can also explore a range of premium cinema formats. These include IMAX, MX4D, ONYX, ScreenX, and Playhouse so that everyone can find the perfect way to enjoy their movie experience. AI Regulation’s Future in US Remain Uncertain Under Donald Trump and Elon Musk: Report.

MJ will enable customers to book their movie tickets in several languages, which include Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. The feature will likely make the booking process smoother and more enjoyable for its users. Users can access the service 24/7 on WhatsApp.

