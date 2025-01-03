New Delhi, January 3: Apple launched its iPhone 16 series last year at the Apple Glowtime Event. The series included several models, which includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, Phone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Recently, the price of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus price has dropped in India. Initially, it was priced at around INR 79,900 and INR 89,900 for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. Interested customers can buy the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus with special offers on Flipkart.

These Apple devices come with some design upgrades and advanced features. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus price drop in India will likely have the attention of many potential buyers. Interested customers can visit Flipkart to buy these Apple devices at a discount price and also with exchange offers. iPhone SE 4 Price Leaks Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Features and Specifications of Upcoming Device From Apple.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Specifications and Features

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus feature an OLED display, with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, respectively. The devices are powered by the A18 chip. These iPhones comes with an aluminium design with a ceramic shield, crash detection, and a fingerprint-resistant coating and run on iOS 18. These models include a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP front camera.

Additional features include macro photography, spatial photo, and video capabilities. The iPhone 16 Plus offers a larger battery compared to the iPhone 16. Storage options are available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. iPhone 16 Plus includes an action button, camera button, stereo speakers, USB-C connector, and MagSafe wireless charging support. POCO X7 Pro Iron Man Edition Teased, Will Launch on January 9; Know What To Expect.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Price Drops

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, both with 128 GB of storage in a white colour option, are currently listed on Flipkart for INR 74,000 and INR 84,900, respectively. The price drop can appeal to anyone who is considering an upgrade to the latest iPhone model. Additionally, Flipkart offers an exchange programme for customers who have an older iPhone in good working condition, which allows them to trade it in and get more discounts for new purchases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2025 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).