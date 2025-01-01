New Delhi, January 1: Samsung may introduce car crash detection and advanced Gemini features in its upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series. The upcoming flagship series from Samsung is expected to combine advanced safety technology with AI-powered capabilities to offer its users a smarter and safer smartphone experience.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be released Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. The Galaxy S25 series will likely feature four models, which may include the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25+, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim models. Each model is anticipated to come with unique specifications and features. POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G Launch on January 9; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

As per a report of Android Authority, Samsung may include a car crash detection sensor in the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra model. The feature is said to detect when a user's car is involved in a crash and can automatically call emergency services. The feature may use a combination of sensors like the accelerometer and GPS, to accurately identify car accidents. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is also expected to feature a 6.8-inch display with a resolution of 3120×1440.

There are also speculations that Google might team up with Samsung to include its premium AI features in the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. The possible collaboration was reportedly discovered during a teardown of the beta version of the Google app (v15.52.37), where some lines of code hinted at the offering. Redmi 14C 5G Launch on January 6, 2025, With 3 Colour Options; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

According to Android Authority, the latest beta version of the Google app contains references suggesting that the new Galaxy S25 smartphones could come with a free trial subscription to Gemini Advanced. However, neither Google nor Samsung has officially confirmed this offer, and more details are expected to be revealed during the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

