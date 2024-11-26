Apple discontinued several products in 2024, mainly after launching better or revised versions. It included 15 such products, which were silently discontinued by the tech giant this year. Apple discontinued iPad Mini 6, Mac Mini with M2 chip, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 13 and iPhone 15 Pro. The other products included a lightening version of Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad and AirPods Max. Besides, the company discontinued Watch Series 9, AirPods 3, AirPods 2 and iMac and MacBook Pro with M3 chip. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design Leaked? Clip on Social Media Shared by Users Claiming of Samsung’s Upcoming Flagship Smartphone (Watch Video).

Apple 15 Products Discontinued, Not Available Anymore

