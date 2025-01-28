Mumbai, January 28: Carl Pei's Nothing Technology Limited finally broke the silence and announced the launch of its upcoming smartphone. However, the UK-based smartphone company did not reveal the name of the smartphone; instead, it only wrote, "Power in Perspective" and confirmed the launch date to be March 4, 2025. Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, also did not reveal the name of the upcoming smartphone. However, later, the Flipkart listing indicated that it was indeed Nothing Phone 3a launching next month.

The Flipkart URL of the microsite for the upcoming Nothing smartphone indicated "Nothing Phone 3a." The URL "https://www.flipkart.com/nothing-coming-soon-store?ocmpid-BrandAd_Nothing_phone3a_website_d2c_date" is now inaccessible, but it confirmed that the Phone 3a will be launched on March 4. Nothing Confirms Launch of Its Next Smartphone in India on March 4, 2025, Expected To Be Nothing Phone 3 or Nothing Phone (3a); Check Details.

Nothing Phone 3a Specifications and Features Expected

Nothing Phone 3a is expected to offer improved specifications compared to the previous model, Nothing Phone 2a, which was launched on March 5, 2024, in India. It was launched with a dual-camera setup on the rear and a Glyph Interface. The London-based smartphone company packed a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging via Power Delivery 3.0 (PD 3.0) tech.

The smartphone had a 50MP dual rear camera and a 32MP front-facing camera. It was powered by Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14 and launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro 5G mobile processor, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED 10-bit display with 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and three variants: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB.

The Nothing Phone 3a is expected to have the same display, refresh rate, and Glyph Interface design. However, this time, the company is expected to include a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC mated with 8GB minimum RAM with nearly 7,00,000 score on AnTuTu Benchmarks, 2,00,000 higher compared to the MediaTek D7200 Pro SoC. The new Phone 3a is expected to offer Nothing OS 3.0 based on the latest Android 15. The upcoming Nothing Phone will also likely include a telephoto lens in the camera. ReportsReports suggest that it may have a 4,290mAh battery. DeepSeek R1 Is Strong Proof Point of Commoditisation of LLMs, Showing That Hardware To Be Key for Software Distribution: Nothing CEO Carl Pei.

Nothing Phone 3a Price in India (Expected)

The Nothing Phone (3a) price in India could start around INR 23,999, the same as the previous Nothing Phone (2a). Reports also indicated that if Nothing Phone 3 were to be launched, it would come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset and likely be priced around INR 40,000 to INR 50,000.

