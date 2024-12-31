New Delhi, December 31: OnePlus is expected to soon launch its next-generation foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open 2. The smartphone will arrive with an updated design and upgraded specifications for improved performance. The OnePlus Open 2 will likely deliver better display quality for enhanced durability.

As per reports, OnePlus Open 2 could launch in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, bringing notable improvements to both design and performance. The exact launch date has not been confirmed, but there are speculations which suggest the smartphone might make its debut early in the year. 2025. The OnePlus Open 2 is anticipated to be slimmer and lighter compared to the previous model. The smartphone is also expected to come with a design that will help it to protect from drops. OnePlus 13 Series Including OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R To Integrate Google Gemini AI for Image Generation, Launch Set for January 2025; Check Expected Details.

There are rumours that the device might be a rebranded version of the OPPO Find N5. The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to have a smaller camera module, with a different arrangement of the cameras on the rear. Additionally, the edges of the smartphone are likely to be more rounded compared to its predecessor.

OnePlus Open 2 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It may come with an 8-inch inner foldable display, along with a 6.4-inch cover display. Additionally, the smartphone might offer up to 16GB of RAM and storage options of up to 1TB. The OnePlus Open 2 is anticipated to have enhanced resolution for its primary and ultra-wide cameras compared to the previous model. Realme 14 Pro Series 5G To Feature World’s First ‘Triple Flash Camera’ Design, Launch Set for January 2025; Check Key Specifications and Features.

The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to feature a triple-camera setup on the rear, with each camera possibly having 50MP sensors. The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to come with a 5,900mAh battery. It is likely to support 80W wired charging as well as 50W wireless charging capability. Additionally, the smartphone might come with an IPX8 water resistance rating.

