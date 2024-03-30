New Delhi, March 30: Microsoft and OpenAI are collaborating on the development of an artificial intelligence supercomputer called "Stargate" that could cost around $100 billion. This project falls under the data center initiative, which is believed to be one of the biggest in its industry. The main focus of this cooperation is the AI supercomputer named "Stargate". This computer is not ordinary and is expected to be built as an AI supercomputer that will set new standards for artificial intelligence.

As per a report of Indian Express, Microsoft and OpenAI are planning a $100 billion AI supercomputer called "Stargate". Stargate is expected to be a technologically advanced and forward-thinking vision of both Microsoft and OpenAI. The costs associated with this AI supercomputer plan might even surpass the already figure of $115 billion, which is more than the expenditure of Microsoft spent on servers, buildings and other equipment in 2023 as per a report of English Jagran. ‘Made in India’ Technologies Like Digital Public Infrastructure Can Be Transformative for World, Says Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates.

Stargate Project Insights and Details

Stargate is expected to be in the fifth and final phase of the project. The fourth phase of the supercomputer may be available by 2026. The two firms are presently said to be at the third level of the plan. The next phases will require huge spending on AI chips. Purchasing high-power AI chips involves a lot of investment. Elon Musk Followers Surge: Tech Billionaire Surpassed 179 Million on X, Likely To Reach 200 Million Mark Soon.

According to reports, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, the new "Blackwell" B200 AI chip starts from $30,000 and falls into the $40,000 range. Previously, in November 2023, Microsoft had announced their custom computing chips; these will work alongside other brand's chipsets only. The AI supercomputer is expected to serve as a platform for new AI models, with the advanced algorithms and capabilities serving as a resource for researchers and developers.

