Motorola Moto G52 5G India launch is confirmed for April 25, 2022. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. The smartphone has also been listed on Flipkart, which reveals its key specifications and availability. Ahead of its launch, the price of Moto G52 has been leaked online by tipster Yogesh Brar. Motorola Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 Processor Launched in Europe.

According to Brar, Moto G52 will be priced below Rs 20,000. The handset has a box price of Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and will be sold at Rs 17,999.

Moto G52 5G (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

In terms of specifications, the smartphone is said to sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Moto G52 5G (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

For photography, Moto G52 could get a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there might be a 16MP selfie lens. The handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Moreover, Moto G52 will run on Android 12 OS. The device is claimed to be the slimmest and lightest phone with 7.9mm of thickness and a weight of 169 grams.

