Motorola India has officially introduced the G62 smartphone today in the country. The device will be available for purchase starting August 19, 2022, via Flipkart and leading offline stores. Customers purchasing the handset will get an instant discount of 10 percent, up to Rs 4,000 cashback for Jio customers, a Rs 500 voucher for Myntra and Rs 549 discount on Zee5 annual subscription for Rs 5,049. Moto G62 5G India Launch Likely To Take Place on August 11, 2022; Moto G32 Price Tipped.

Moto G62 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the device gets a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

#ContestAlert Decode the emoji and find the feature that makes you the #UnstoppableYou with #motog62 .Comment your answers & don’t forget to tag 3 or more friends using #UnstoppableWithMotoG62 & #motog62, follow @motorolaindia & stand a chance to win #motog62! T&C Apply. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 11, 2022

Connectivity options include a dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, Moto G62 is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

