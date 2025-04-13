Elon Musk-run xAI chatbot, Grok 3 Beta, has achieved the top spot in the CaseLaw Benchmark rankings. As per a post shared by @techdevnotes, it revealed that Grok 3 Beta outperformed DeepSeek V3 and Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro models. It shows a step forward for the xAI team in the AI race. In response to the achievement of Grok 3 Beta onCaseLaw Benchmark, Elon Musk reacted and said, “cool.” Grok 4: Elon Musk-Run xAI Likely To Launch New AI Model by End of 2025, Grok 3.5 Coming Soon.

Grok 3 Beta Tops CaseLaw Benchmark Ranking

