Netflix India's Streamfest for two days began today and has already hit its first roadblock. It of course serves a SD video quality for these streams. Since the streamer has a very big presence on social media, they alerted about the problem themselves with a solution too. Netflix India's handle reads, "Due to the overwhelming response to StreamFest, you might be seeing the message “StreamFest is at capacity”. But they didn't just apologise for 'the inconvenience'. They offered something more. Anybody who saw that message when they opened Netflix, will now get another two days free. Netflix StreamFest Funny Memes & Jokes: Netizens Have No Chill! Hilarious Reactions Take Over the Internet As Non-Subscribers Browse the App to Binge-Watch Shows for Free

Yup, so Netflix has asked them to drop them the user's email ID and phone number and they can avail the opportunity. This India-only fest was definitely going to be a crazy deal because let's face it, like it or not, you just can't ignore Netflix.

Due to the overwhelming response to StreamFest, you might be seeing the message “StreamFest is at capacity”. You could give us your email ID or phone number at https://t.co/pcAEKoyThA and we'll let you know within the week when you can get your two days of free Netflix. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 5, 2020

Netflix has been releasing a lot of Indian titles but its reserve of Korean dramas, new and old, is simply the best. So if you dig Korean, check these titles out.

