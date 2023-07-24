New Delhi, July 24: The new Nothing Phone 2 has gone on sale in India, and is now available for purchase through offline stores. The successor to the Nothing Phone 1 was launched in the country's smartphone market on July 11, and is already on offer for purchase on e-commerce site Flipkart.

The Nothing Phone 2 is now available offline as well via the electronics retailer Vijay Sales. Here’s a quick look at all the important details of the new Nothing phone with its known quirky looks.

Nothing Phone 2 - India Price & Availability

The Nothing Phone 2 is available in India in three storage variants. The device has launched priced at Rs. 44,999, Rs. 49,999, and Rs. 54,999 for its 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB variants, respectively.

The smartphone is offered in two colour options of White and Dark Grey. The new handset is now available for purchase at all Vijay Sales retail stores across India, while being offered online and offline via various channels including Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 2 – Specifications & Features

The newly launched Nothing Phone 2 comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LTPO OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The device boasts of SGS Low Blue Light and HDR10+ certified, claims its maker. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor in the device for security.

Under the skin, the Nothing Phone 2 gets powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 flagship chipset paired with an Adreno 730 GPU that are backed by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The handset boots on Android 13 OS topped with the Nothing OS 2.0 UI. The new Nothing Phone 2 draws its juice from a 4,700mAh battery pack that comes with with 45W PPS wired, 15W Qi wireless, and 5W wireless reverse charging support.

