New Delhi, January 14: Nothing, the British smartphone brand, is expected to launch its latest device, the Nothing Phone 3, soon. The smartphone is set to arrive in early 2025. The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature a sleek design and advanced specifications. The Phone 3 may include a Snapdragon chipset, customisable LED strips, and AI capabilities.

As per reports, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has hinted at the company's plans to introduce their flagship smartphone this year. Apart from that rumours suggest that the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to launch in the first half of 2025. The smartphone is likely to be classified in the mid-range segment. POCOX 7 Pro Sales Is Live on Flipkart, Comes With 6,550mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC; Check Price, Launch Offers, Specifications and More.

Although the Nothing Phone 3 was initially anticipated to be released in 2024, the company has reportedly chosen to postpone the launch to refine its AI features. There are also rumours that it might feature an action button, similar to what is found on the iPhone. The Nothing Phone 3 price is expected to be approximately INR 50,000.

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Nothing Phone 3 is anticipated to come with a glyph back design featuring with customisable LED strips that illuminate for calls, notifications, and other alerts. It is also said that the smartphone will likely be powered with either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The smartphone may be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Nothing Phone 3 is likely to have a 6.67-inch LTPO AMOLED display. iPhone 16 Pro Flipkart Discounts: Apple’s Premium Smartphone Available at Massive Price Cut During Flipkart Republic Day 2025 Sale in India.

The smartphone may offer a 120Hz refresh rate and may support HDR10+. It is also expected to run on NothingOS 3.0 and may include advanced artificial intelligence features to improve user experience. The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery, which will likely support 45W fast charging capability.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).