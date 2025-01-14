Mumbai, January 14: The iPhone 16 Pro is available at discounted rates on India's leading e-commerce website, Flipkart, ahead of Republic Day. The Flipkart Republic Day 2025 sale is live on the website, and various other smartphones are being offered, including Xiaomi, POCO, Samsung, OnePlus, Nothing, OPPO, Vivo, Realme, Redmi, and others. However, if you were holding back from buying a premium smartphone from Apple, this may be the right time for you.

The iPhone 16 Pro was launched in India in September 2024. It has a powerful A18 Pro chip with a 6-core CPU offering 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. Apple's flagship smartphone also includes a 6-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine for AI processing. Besides, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro offers a powerful photography experience to users. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2025 Goes Live for Plus Members; Check Deals, Offers on iPhone 16 Series, Samsung Galaxy Smartphones and More From Flipkart Monumental Sale.

iPhone 16 Pro Flipkart Discounts and Offers

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro, offering 128 GB storage, was launched in India at INR 1,19,900. However, on Flipkart's Republic Day 2025 sale, the smartphone is available at INR 1,12,900, an INR 7,000 discount on the official launch price. The 256GB and 512GB variants were launched at INR 1,29,900 and INR 1,49,900 in September 2024. However, now they are available at INR 1,22,900 and INR 1,42,900, respectively.

If you are interested in buying the top variant of iPhone 16 Pro with 1TB internal storage, it is available at INR 1,62,900, which was originally priced at INR 1,69,900, again with an INR 7,000 discount. Besides, Flipkart offers 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 10% or up to INR 1,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions. The users can also get up to 10% or INR 1,500 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Begins Today; From iQOO Z9s to iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Check List of Smartphones Available at Discounted Rate.

iPhone 16 Pro Key Specifications and Features

iPhone 16 Pro offers a 6.3 Super Retina XDR display with 2622 x 1206 pixel resolution and various highlighting features such as Dynamic Island, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits of outdoor brightness and more. The 48MP Fusion+48MP+12MP triple camera setup on the rear allows the iPhone 16 Pro owners to record 4K videos at 120 fps, offering 10x optical zoom and higher image resolution. On the front, the device gets a 12MP shooter.

