New Delhi, December 22: OnePlus will launch its latest smartphones, the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro soon in China. The OnePlus Ace 5 series is expected to include OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro smartphones. The devices will offer the latest specifications and features and is anticipated to offer powerful performance with a sleek design.

The OnePlus Ace 5 series is set to launch in China on December 26, 2024. Reports indicate that these OnePlus smartphones have appeared on the MIIT database with model numbers PKG110 and PKR110. The PKG110 is said to be linked to the OnePlus Ace 5, while the PKR110 is likely associated with the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro. Vivo Y29 5G Launch May Take Place Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Ace 5 may come with Gravitational Titanium, Full Speed Black, and Celestial Porcelain colour options. The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro might arrive with Moon White Porcelain, Submarine Black, and Starry Purple colour options. These smartphones are expected to feature dual SIM support with 5G connectivity.

OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OnePlus Ace 5 is anticipated to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro are expected to feature a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. Both smartphones will likely support a 120Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones from the OnePlus Ace 5 series will likely come in five configurations. Realme 14 Pro To Launch in Global Market With ‘World’s 1st Cold-Sensitive Colour-Changing Design’; Check Other Details Here (Watch Video).

The smartphones might feature a 50MP main camera, 8MP lens, and 2MP lens at the rear. The OpePlus Ace 5 will likely be equipped with a 6,400mAh battery, whereas the Pro model could come with a 6,100mAh battery. Additionally, the smartphones may run on ColorOS 15-based Android 15 and might include an optical-type in-screen fingerprint scanner.

