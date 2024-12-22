New Delhi, December 22: Vivo is expected to launch its new smartphone, the Vivo Y29 5G, soon in India. The Vivo Y29 5G is anticipated to come with multiple RAM and storage options. Additionally, there are reports of cashback offers and discounts for early buyers. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek processor.

The smartphone is said to have a slim design with a thickness of 8.1mm and a weight of 198 gm. The Vivo Y29 5G may arrive with Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, and Titanium Gold colour options. There are also reports about the Vivo Y29 5G price leak. The cashback offers and no-cost EMI options will likely be available to customers of several banks, which may include SBI, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, and others. Realme 14 Pro To Launch in Global Market With ‘World’s 1st Cold-Sensitive Colour-Changing Design’; Check Other Details Here (Watch Video).

Vivo Y29 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Vivo Y29 5G is expected to be powered with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The smartphone is likely to have a 6.68-inch display. The Vivo Y29 5G may come with a 50MP main camera on the rear, along with a secondary sensor, and an 8MP front-facing camera. Additionally, the smartphone could feature a 5,500mAh battery that could support 44W wired fast charging support. The smartphone is expected to feature IP64-rated dust and splash resistance, military-grade shock resistance and more. iPhone 17 Pro Max Design Leaked Online Showing Horizontal Camera Setup, iPhone 17 Pro To Continue Having Same Triangular Camera Setup, Say Reports.

Vivo Y29 5G Price (Expected)

According to multiple reports, the price of the Vivo Y29 5G in India is expected to start at INR 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. The price for the other variants is anticipated to be INR 15,499 for the 6GB + 128GB option, INR 16,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and INR 18,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2024 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).