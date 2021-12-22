OnePlus is all set to launch OnePlus Buds Z2 in India soon. The earbuds debuted in the Chinese market in October 2021 and the global market last week. It seems like the company will unveil the earbuds in India now. Ahead of its launch, the price of the OnePlus Buds Z2 has been leaked online by tipster Yogesh Brar. OnePlus 10 Pro To Be Launched Next Month: Report.

OnePlus Buds Z2 (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus Buds Z2 is said to be priced in India at Rs 4,999 and will be offered in two shades - ingle pearl and white. In the US and Europe, the earbuds are priced at $99 and EUR 99. In terms of specifications, OnePlus Buds Z2 will offer up to 5 hours of battery, with just a 10-minute charge. Each earbud will get a 40mAh battery, whereas the charging case will come with a 520mAh battery.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Earbuds (Photo Credits: Onleaks x 91Mobiles)

OnePlus Buds Z2 will feature ANC up to 40dB, 11mm dynamic driver, 94ms ultra-low latency and will be IP55 rated water and sweat resistant. The earbuds will be connected to smartphones via Bluetooth 5.2. OnePlus is yet to confirm the launch date of Buds Z2 but we expect the company to release a few teasers before its launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2021 10:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).