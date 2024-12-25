Beijing, December 25: OPPO has launched its new smartphone, the OPPO A5 Pro, in China. It offers a massive 6,000mAh battery and capable processor in the mid-range segment. The new OPPO A5 Pro comes with various storage and RAM options, giving interested buyers a choice. The A5 Pro will go on sale on December 27, 2024.

OPPO A5 Pro price in China starts from CNY 2,000 (around INR 23,300) and offers 8GB+256GB internal storage. The smartphone is also available in other options in terms of RAM and internal storage, including 8GB+512GB, 12GB+256GB and the top variant having 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The price of the device goes up to CNY 2,500 (around INR 29,100) for the top model. Vivo Y29 5G Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Vivo.

OPPO A5 Pro Specifications and Features

OPPO A5 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor that delivers segment-specific higher performance. The smartphone gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness and FHD+ resolution. Further, it has included Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for screen protection. OPPO A5 Pro has IP69 rating for water and dust protection along with 360-degree drop protection.

OPPO's new mid-range smartphone features a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone offers a 16MP selfie camera. The Chinese smartphone company has provided ColorOS 15, based on Android, to the device in the country. The massive 6,000mAh battery on the A5 Pro from OPPO gets 80W fast-charging support. Additionally, the device offers an under-display fingerprint scanner, NFC support and stereo speakers. OnePlus Open 2 Launch Timeline Revealed for 2025, Foldable Phone Could Be Rebranded OPPO Find N5; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Overall, the newly launched OPPO A5 Pro comes with several segment-leading specifications and features and higher 256GB storage as standard. The company may launch the same device in India or skip it —whichever it is, it will soon be announced.

