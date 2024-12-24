New Delhi, December 24: Vivo has launched its latest smartphone, the Vivo Y29 5G, in India. The Vivo Y29 5G is available in four variants. The new smartphone from the Vivo Y series comes with a MediaTek processor and is available in three colour options. The Vivo Y29 is Vivo's first smartphone in the under INR 20,000 price range to receive SGS certification and Military-Grade durability.

The Vivo Y29 5G comes with a sleek design with a thickness of 8.1 mm and a weight of 198 gm. Its dimensions are 165.75 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm. The Y29 5G is available in three colour options, which include Glacier Blue, Titanium Gold, and Diamond Black. OnePlus Ace 5 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of Launch on December 26 in China, Crosses 3.2 Million Mark; Check Key Specifications and Features.

Vivo Y29 5G Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y29 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It features LPDDR4X RAM, ensuring efficient multitasking and smooth operation. The smartphone features a 6.68-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1608 × 720 pixels. The Vivo Y29 5G comes with an internal storage capacity of up to 256GB.

The Vivo Y29 5G features a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50 MP main camera and a 0.08 MP sensor. The rear camera offers a variety of modes which include Night, Portrait, Photo, Video, Pano, Documents, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Pro, and Live Photo. The front camera of the smartphone comes with an 8MP camera. The front camera modes include Night, Portrait, Photo, Video, and Live Photo. The Vivo Y29 5G is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery, which supports 44W FlashCharge technology.

Vivo Y29 5G Price

The Vivo Y29 5G with 4GB+128GB is priced at INR 13,999, while the 6GB+128GB variant is available for INR 15,499. The Y29 5G with 8GB+128GB is priced at INR 16,999, and the top variant with 8GB+256GB is available at INR 18,999. Nothing Phone 3 Launch in India Soon; Know Release Date, Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Interested customers can buy the Vivo Y29 5G and can take advantage of a cashback offer of up to INR 1500. Vivo also offers an EMI option with monthly instalments of INR 1399. The payment plan is offered through several banks, which include SBI, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, and Bank of Baroda.

