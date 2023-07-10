Mumbai, July 10: Oppo has launched three new smartphones in the Indian market. This includes the Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+. All three handsets come with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a telephoto lens, and Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1. The Oppo Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED flexible display. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno Pro+ features a 6.74-inch 1.5K 120Hz OLED curved display. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With Massive 6000mAh Battery Launched in India: From Price To Specs, Here's All You Need To Know.

Oppo Reno 10 Specifications

The new smartphone is powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. It is backed by a 4600mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 10 sports a 64MP rear camera with OmniVision OV64B sensor and f/1.7 aperture. It is paired with an 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide camera (f/2.2 aperture), 32MP IMX709 2X telephoto camera (f/2.2), and a LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it features a 32MP RGBW front camera (IMX709 sensor, f/2.4).

The handset sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED HDR10+ display with FHD+ (2412 x 1080 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 950 nits peak brightness, and AGC DT-Star2 glass protection.

Additional features on the device include an In-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and USB Type-C.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro variant is powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU, 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB UFS2.2 storage. It sports a 50MP primary camera (IMX890 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS).

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is powered by up to 3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ 4nm chipset with Adreno 730 GPU, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The camera setup features a 50MP primary camera (1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2), a 64MP periscope camera (Omnivision OV64B sensor, f/2.5, 3x optical zoom, up to 120x digital zoom), and a LED flash. Infinix Zerobook 13 With 13th Gen Intel Chips, Up to 32GB RAM Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, and Other Features.

Pricing and availability

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro is priced in India at Rs 39,999. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ comes with a price tag of Rs 54,999. Both devices come in Silvery Grey and Glossy Purple colour options. Sales will start on July 13.

The Oppo Reno 10 comes in Silvery Grey and Ice Blue option. It will be available from July 20. The price has not been revealed as yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2023 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).