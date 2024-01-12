New Delhi, January 12: OPPO has officially launched the OPPO Reno11 Series on January 12. The OPPO Reno11 Series includes the OPPO Reno11 Pro and the OPPO Reno11. With the launch of the OPPO Reno11 Pro and the OPPO Reno11, OPPO is expected to deliver an enhanced and innovative user experience to its customers.

As the OPPO Reno11 Series has launched in India, potential buyers might be eager to explore what these smartphones have to offer. Customers who are interested on purchasing have the opportunity to place pre-orders for the OPPO Reno11 Pro and OPPO Reno11 now. The official availability of OPPO Reno11 Pro and OPPO Reno11 is scheduled for January 18 and January 25, respectively, through retail outlets, the official e-store and on Flipkart. POCO X6 and POCO X6 Pro Launched Globally, Pre Booking Start Tonight 8 PM; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO Reno11 Pro

OPPO Reno11 Pro and OPPO Reno11 Specifications:

OPPO Reno11 Pro and the OPPO Reno11 come equipped with impressive specifications. As per a report of Times Now, OPPO Reno11 Pro comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC while the standard OPPO Reno11 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Both models boast a 6.70-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G and the OPPO Reno11 have a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 32-megapixel front camera. OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G comes with a 50MP IMX890 main camera, 32MP telephoto portrait camera and 8MP ultra wide-angle camera. The camera setup is further enhanced with OPPO's HyperTone Image Engine and features like OIS and omnidirectional PDAF.

The OPPO Reno11 Pro comes with a 4,700mAh battery supporting 80W Super Flash Charge, while the OPPO Reno11 has a slightly larger 4,800mAh battery with 67W Super Flash Charge support. Both smartphones run on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and will receive three Android version upgrades along with four years of security patches. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series To Launch on January 17 During Galaxy Unpacked Event; Check Expected Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch.

OPPO Reno11 Pro and OPPO Reno11 Price:

The OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 39,999. The OPPO Reno11 5G comes in two storage variants. For the 128GB model, the price is Rs 29,999 and the 256GB variant will be available for RS 31,999.

