Oppo Reno8 Series will debut today in India at 6 pm IST. The Reno8 Series will comprise Reno8 and Reno8 Pro models. Ahead of its launch, the pricing of the Pro model has been leaked online via an offline retail store listing by known tipster Mukul Sharma. According to the listing, the Reno8 Pro will cost Rs 46,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. In addition to this, the Chinese tech giant will also introduce the base variant - 8GB + 128GB, which is said to be priced at Rs 45,000. Oppo Reno8 Series, Oppo Enco X2 & Oppo Pad Air Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

In terms of specifications, the Reno8 Pro 5G will get a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor.

Witness it as it happens LIVE! The OPPOverse is here for you to experience a new dimension of what technology can be. Launching today at 6 PM. Stay tuned! Know more: https://t.co/SCUlzg64A7#OPPOReno8Series#OPPOPadAir #OPPOEncoX2 — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 18, 2022

For optics, it will sport a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP tertiary lens. Upfront, there will be a 32MP selfie camera.

Oppo Reno8 Pro Price (Photo Credits: Mukul Sharma)

Oppo Reno8 Pro is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Moreover, the handset will run on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 UI. Apart from this, nothing more is known. Oppo India will announce the final pricing and key specifications during the launch event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2022 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).