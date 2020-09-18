Google Play Store has withdrawn India's popular digital payment app Paytm following some alleged gambling violations by the company. Paytm and Paytm First Games are unavailable on the PlayStore for further updates or new downloads. Since the news came out, users of Paytm are panicking about what happens to the money in their wallet. With recent app bans and the thought of losing money, everyone is wondering if they should withdraw their money from the wallet and transfer it to their bank account. If you do not know how to go about it, we tell you the steps in which you can easily make the transfer.

Soon after the news of Paytm withdrawn from Play Store came online, users frantically came to Twitter to ask what happens to their money. The official account also reassured that the money remains safe. They tweeted, "Dear Paytm'ers, Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal." Paytm Pulled Down: Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Online After Digital Wallet App Disappears From Google Play Store Over 'Violation of Gambling Policies'.

Check Paytm's Tweet Here:

Dear Paytm'ers, Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

But if you are still skeptical about keeping your money in the digital wallet, follow the steps below.

Steps to Remove Money From Paytm Wallet:

Open your Paytm App.

Go to the Passbook.

Select your Paytm Wallet.

Click on the option "Send Money to Bank"

Select Transfer. You will now have to enter the amount and bank details.

Click on the transfer button and confirm it.

It can take upto 5 to 7 working days (but usually much sooner) to process the refund.

It is pretty simple to transfer your money back but although extra charges may be applicable. At the moment if a lot of people are trying to withdraw their money from the wallet then you may face issues on the server. You can raise the query to the Customer Care in case the transfer does not happen in a few hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).