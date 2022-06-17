Poco X4 GT will be launched globally on June 23, 2022. The company has teased the handset on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. Poco will also launch the F4 5G smartphone, along with the X4 GT 5G. The launch event will commence at 8 pm GMT (5:30 pm IST) and will be streamed via Poco's official YouTube channel. Poco F4 5G Global Launch Set for June 23, 2022; Check Details Here.

The Poco X4 GT is rumoured to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro. In addition to this, Poco X4 GT has also been spotted on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority website (TDRA). The listing was spotted by Mukul Sharma and shared on his Twitter account.

🔥About to introduce #AllTheStrengths you need🔥 Bringing you not one, but TWO new devices! Don't miss #POCOF4 and #POCOX4GT global launch event on June 23rd at 20:00 GMT+8! pic.twitter.com/OoA5fwnlRB — POCO (@POCOGlobal) June 16, 2022

The listing shows the Poco X4 GT with the model number 22041216G. As mentioned earlier, Poco X4 GT is said to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro. As such, it will carry similar specifications as that of the Redmi Note 11T Pro. Poco X4 GT is likely to sport a 6.6-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the Poco X4 GT could get a 64MP ISOCELL GW1 primary lens and might pack a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

