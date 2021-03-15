Realme 8 Series is confirmed to be launched in India on March 24, 2021. Ahead of the launch, the company has announced the 'Realme Infinity Sale' that allows customers to pre-book the Realme 8 Series smartphones. Both the smartphone are available for pre-bookings on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The pre-bookings will last till March 22, 2021. Customers can pre-book their device by purchasing a Flipkart Electronic Gift Voucher of Rs 1,080 and visit the website again on March 24, 2021, when the sale date of the Realme 8 series will be announced. Realme 8 Series India Launch Set For March 24, 2021.

By pre-booking the Realme 8 Series, customers can get a 50 percent discount on the Realme Buds Air Neo earbuds and receive a discount coupon to purchase the TWS earphones on the Flipkart app.

In terms of specifications, the Realme 8 Pro device will feature a 108MP quad rear camera module whereas the Realme 8 Phone will sport a 64MP quad rear camera system. Realme 8 will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset while the Realme 8 Pro phone will feature Snapdragon 732G SoC.

Both phones will flaunt a punch-hole camera, a square-shaped rear camera module and a 'Dare To Leap' branding at the back. Both Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro are expected to be offered with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Pricing and other details of the Realme 8 Series will be announced by the company during its launch event.

