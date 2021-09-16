Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch the Realme C25Y device today in the Indian market at 12:30 pm. The company will not be hosting a virtual event but the device will be released on the official website and Flipkart. Realme C25Y is said to be a budget phone under Rs 10,000 and will join the vanilla Realme C25 and the Realme C25s in the C lineup. Realme C25Y Affordable Smartphone To Be Launched in India on September 16, 2021.

In terms of specifications, the handset will come powered by Unisoc T610. For optics, it will sport a 50MP AI Camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and will be available in two shades. Moreover, the device is expected to come with a big battery, a waterdrop notch display, thin bezels and more.

As per the teaser on Flipkart, the device will sport triple rear cameras housed in a square module. At the front, there could be an 8MP selfie snapper. It might come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and will be reportedly offered with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Official pricing of Realme C25Y will be released by the company today.

