Realme C3 Smartphone To Be Launched in India on February 6; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Realme C3 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to launch another smartphone in the Indian market. To be called as Realme C3, the upcoming smartphone will join Realme C-series of smartphones that caters to the entry-level customers. The phone maker officially announced the launch date of Realme C3 in India via official Twitter account. Additionally, Flipkart has also listed a new teaser on its website revealing key specifications and details of the Realme C3. New Realme Smartphone With New Snapdragon 720G Chipset To Be Launched in India Soon.

The smartphone will be launched in India on February 6 as the company is scheduled to host a press event in New Delhi. The launch event will commence from 12:30 pm IST onwards. Moreover, the company will also be broadcasting the launch event on its official YouTube channel as well as social media accounts. As the smartphone will be launched next week, the company's hasn't revealed any details about the prices of the phone.

Being an entry-level smartphone, the phone is expected to be priced in-line with the predecessors. To recall, Realme C1 was launched with a price tag of Rs 6999 whereas the Realme C2 was priced from Rs 5999 (2GB RAM). The bigger 3GB RAM variant of Realme C2 got price tag of Rs 7999. So, we can expect a similar price range for Realme C3. Realme Fitness Band To Be Launched in India Next Month.

Going by the teaser listed on Flipkart, the Realme C3 will get a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch upfront along with corning Gorilla Glass. Moreover, the phone will also offer 89.8 percent of screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there will be an octa-core Helio G70 SoC from MediaTek, which will be paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be offered in two variants - 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM. The phone will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. Realme Reportedly To Enter Indian TV Segment With New Smart TVs By 2020; Will Take on Xiaomi's Mi TV Range

For photography, there will be a dual camera module at the back comprising of a 12MP primary lens accompanied by an LED flash. The details for the front camera are not yet revealed. Also, the android version of the phone remains unclear. More details about the smartphone is likely to be revealed at the launch event.