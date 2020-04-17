Realme Narzo 10 & 10A With a 5,000mAh Battery Scheduled to Be Launched in India on April 21; Check Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications

Realme Narzo 10 Series

Chinese smartphone maker 'Realme' has finally confirmed a new launch date for its Realme Narzo 10 Series in the Indian market. The Realme Narzo 10 series was going to be launched on March 26 but was cancelled due to the 21-day Coronavirus India lockdown. Looks like there is no one stopping Realme now as the firm has come up with Narzo's new launch program, also Madhav Sheth, Realme's CEO took Twitter to announce Narzo 10 Series' revised launch date i.e. on April 21 via an online event. Realme X2 Pro Master Edition Smartphone Wins The Red Dot Design Award.

Realme's upcoming Narzo 10 & Narzo 10A will take on Xiaomi-owned Mi & Redmi. Realme Narzo 10 Series will come packed with a remarkable 5,000mAh Battery with quick charge facility which is claimed to be standby up to 39 days. Both smartphones will sport a 6.5-inch large outstanding display with an 89.8 Percent screen-to-body ratio. Realme Narzo 10 series phones will come equipped with up to four snappers, however, the company hasn't revealed which model would be flaunting A 48MP quad rear camera & A 48MP triple rear camera setup. Xiaomi & Realme Postpone Their Upcoming Smartphone Launches in India Due To 21-Day Lockdown.

The Chinese phone maker has also claimed that it is bringing an A-class latest processor, a powerful, unique & bold design in Narzo 10 series smartphone models. Coming to the pricing, Relame Narzo 10 & Narzo 10A might be priced from Rs 13,999 which is below Realme 6 series' starting price. Narzo 10A is likely to cost under Rs 10,000. Realme 10 Series handsets will be sold exclusively on Flipkart & Realme's official website.